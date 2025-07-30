Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,198,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.