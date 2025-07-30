Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $312.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $314.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.