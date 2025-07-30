Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 335 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.