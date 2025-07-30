Cwm LLC Buys 6,986 Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 1,060.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $1,465,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,003,000 after buying an additional 1,630,307 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. Camping World has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Camping World’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

