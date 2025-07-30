Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,532,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 104.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 19.6% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $198.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.22. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $203.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.70 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $230,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,871.60. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

