Cwm LLC Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRTG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Panagiotis Apostolou sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 164,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,862.60. This trade represents a 13.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

NYSE HRTG opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $638.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.68 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

