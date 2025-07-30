DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BFST. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BFST stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $730.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Greg Robertson sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $25,759.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,254.20. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

