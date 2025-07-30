DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TOST. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.24 and a beta of 2.00. Toast has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $49.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $241,953.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 221,767 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,056.53. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $280,753.28. Following the transaction, the executive owned 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,678.69. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,131 shares of company stock worth $20,048,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 173.3% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Toast by 57.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 862.1% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

