DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Price

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday.

1st Source Stock Performance

SRCE stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $68.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. CX Institutional bought a new position in 1st Source in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners increased its stake in 1st Source by 239.1% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in 1st Source by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile



1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

