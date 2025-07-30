DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Stock Price

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Tuesday.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $570.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.96 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,054,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 106,116 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 2,346.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 276,161 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

