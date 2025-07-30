Daido Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Daido Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.9% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.23. The stock has a market cap of $709.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $587.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.