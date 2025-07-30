Daido Life Insurance Co. Sells 173,227 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Daido Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 15.1% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Daido Life Insurance Co. owned 0.29% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $111,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $349.03 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.71.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

