Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Stock Price Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.86. 617,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 568,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Dakota Gold in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $12.00 price target on Dakota Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DC

Dakota Gold Stock Up 1.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $433.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 136,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.