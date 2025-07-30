Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,119 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $23,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in STERIS by 4,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in STERIS by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded STERIS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STE opened at $228.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.69. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $252.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

