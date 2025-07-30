Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

VRP opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

