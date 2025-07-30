Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,074 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,444,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after purchasing an additional 672,757 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.62. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

