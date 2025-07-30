Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 5,149 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187,463 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,999,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,393,000 after buying an additional 195,252 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,932,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,002,000 after buying an additional 445,129 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,676,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,575,000 after buying an additional 545,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,629,000 after buying an additional 260,620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

