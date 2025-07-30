Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after buying an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSV opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

