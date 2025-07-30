Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Has $9.79 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 5.5% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after buying an additional 13,198,415 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,304,000 after buying an additional 540,916 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,842,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,840,000 after buying an additional 831,154 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,699,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,588,000 after buying an additional 331,564 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,701,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,698,000 after buying an additional 147,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

