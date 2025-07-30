Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 4,179 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Portland Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after acquiring an additional 146,856 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

