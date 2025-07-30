Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TXG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$39.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.00.
Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.
