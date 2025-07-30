Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Trading Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.05 and last traded at $50.05. 1,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services business in Germany, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services.

