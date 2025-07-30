DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Shares Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.75). 1,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.80).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.
DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. DSW Capital had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 3.63%.
DSW Capital, the owner of the Dow Schofield Watts and DR Solicitors brands, is a profitable, mid-market, challenger professional services network with a cash-generative business model and scalable platform for growth.
Our vision is for our brands to become the most sought-after destinations for ambitious, entrepreneurial professionals to start and develop their own businesses.
Originally established in 2002 by three KPMG alumni, Dow Schofield Watts is one of the first platform models disrupting the traditional model of accounting professional services firms.
