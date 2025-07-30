EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 211.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 31.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $192.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.71.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 120.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price target on EastGroup Properties and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.93.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

