Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Shares Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 51,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 22,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Down 7.5%
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03.
Institutional Trading of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.54% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.
