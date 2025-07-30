Emeren Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SOL) Shares Purchased by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Emeren Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,388 shares during the quarter. Emeren Group comprises 0.6% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 3.91% of Emeren Group worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Emeren Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 792,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 165,902 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Emeren Group stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.17. Emeren Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

