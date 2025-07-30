ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.46 and last traded at C$11.37. Approximately 2,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.50.

ENEOS Trading Down 1.1%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.15.

About ENEOS

(Get Free Report)

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.