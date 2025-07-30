Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – July 27th

Charter Communications, Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery, Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, Walt Disney, and SEA are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, producing or distributing leisure content—such as movies, music, video games, live events, theme parks and streaming services. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to consumer spending on entertainment and media, which can be cyclical and heavily influenced by trends, new technologies and hit-driven revenue streams. Consequently, entertainment stocks often exhibit higher volatility tied to shifting audience preferences and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $70.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.75. 9,630,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $307.34 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Comcast stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. 32,916,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,460,666. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. 74,364,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,897,584. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,650,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.90. The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,557,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,882,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $181.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,587,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,350. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of SE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,266. SEA has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.83.

