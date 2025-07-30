Entruity Wealth LLC Purchases 2,344 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Entruity Wealth LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up approximately 4.9% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Entruity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,348,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,171,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,233 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $8,859,000. LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,948,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,562,000.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

