Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,537 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDHQ stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

