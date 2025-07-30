Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Pampa Energia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pampa Energia from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

PAM stock opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. Pampa Energia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.63 million. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts forecast that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

