Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 145.3% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,190,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,607 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after buying an additional 964,494 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,126,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,043,000 after buying an additional 584,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 479,961 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,100,000 after purchasing an additional 366,293 shares during the period.

CRI stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $932.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $585.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.24 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.19%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

CRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Carter’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

