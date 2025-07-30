EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.88. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.