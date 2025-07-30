Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $130,000 Stock Position in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.40% of Fuel Tech worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,169 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,899,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Trading Down 2.2%

FTEK stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 million, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 4.56. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Fuel Tech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.