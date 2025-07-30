Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $297.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $422.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens cut shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.16.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $315.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.20. Saia has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.59 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 127.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Saia by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 52.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

