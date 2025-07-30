Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Exagen from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Exagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ XGN opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Exagen has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $179.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Exagen had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 133.69%. The business had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exagen will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Exagen during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Exagen by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

