Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exelixis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens raised Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.72.

Exelixis Stock Down 16.8%

EXEL stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 693,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,021,027.28. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 36,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $1,619,129.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,279,416 shares in the company, valued at $56,742,099.60. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exelixis by 211.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 129.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

