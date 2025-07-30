Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXEL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.72.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 358,882 shares in the company, valued at $15,464,225.38. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,781.20. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,310,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,867,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Exelixis by 330.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,484,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

