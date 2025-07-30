F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.47). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

Shares of FG opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

FG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at F&G Annuities & Life

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 889,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,393,091.92. This trade represents a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,399,900 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 330.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 166,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 51,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

