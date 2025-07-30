Fiera Capital Corp Buys 52,380 Shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,380 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.33% of OR Royalties worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in OR Royalties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in OR Royalties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in OR Royalties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in OR Royalties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in OR Royalties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OR Royalties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on OR Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

OR Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE OR opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 163.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. OR Royalties Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $28.87.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, research analysts predict that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OR Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from OR Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is 111.76%.

OR Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OR Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.