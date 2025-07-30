Fiera Capital Corp Buys 52,380 Shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,380 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.33% of OR Royalties worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in OR Royalties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in OR Royalties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in OR Royalties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in OR Royalties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in OR Royalties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on OR Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
OR Royalties Stock Performance
NYSE OR opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 163.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. OR Royalties Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $28.87.
OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, research analysts predict that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OR Royalties Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from OR Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is 111.76%.
OR Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
