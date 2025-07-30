Fiera Capital Corp Sells 194,518 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 653,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194,518 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $35,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after buying an additional 281,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,868,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. The trade was a 17.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,922 shares in the company, valued at $15,878,601.54. This represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

