Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 47,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 41,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5226 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

