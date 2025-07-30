First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $198.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

