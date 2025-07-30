First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,513,000 after purchasing an additional 160,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $198.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.76 and a 200 day moving average of $188.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.