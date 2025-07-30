First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,514,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,377,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 774,922 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,002,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 93,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 496,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

In other news, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $307,750.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 811,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,902.40. The trade was a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $634,930.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

