First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,695 Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Va were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 364,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 60,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Municipal Va has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

