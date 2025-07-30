First Foundation Advisors Sells 240 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,614,000 after acquiring an additional 568,120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,378,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,206,000 after acquiring an additional 210,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2%

QQQ stock opened at $567.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $541.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.58. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $572.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

