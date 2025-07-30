First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,537 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 158,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $119.04.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

