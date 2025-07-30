First Foundation Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,044,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $312.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $314.50. The firm has a market cap of $514.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

