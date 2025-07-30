First National Trust Co Cuts Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,240 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.27.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.